Access Garage Doors
Garage Doors in Bradford
Reviews (25)
    • With years of experience Access Garage Doors are leading suppliers of garage doors within the Bradford and Halifax area. We have a huge selection to choose from, contact us today for more information.

    Services
    • Garage Doors
    • access garage doors
    • front entrance side doors
    • roller garage doors
    • wooden garage doors
    Service areas
    • Bradford
    • Halifax
    • Huddersfield
    • West Yorkshire
    • Leeds
    • Skipton
    • Harrogate
    Address
    33 Barnes Road
    BD8 9TG Bradford
    United Kingdom
    +44-8008595238 www.accessgaragedoorsystems.co.uk

    Reviews

    arnold guthrie
    A very pleasant and knowledgeable man arrived today, bang on time and had the problem resolved promptly and efficiently. I can fully recommend this company for its products, honesty and efficiency, this is something you don't see much of in business today.
    3 months ago
    Michael Green
    I made an initial contact regarding a problem with the remote opening of the door (originally fitted 7 years ago) it was only 6 days ago, their excellent craftsman, Jerome Hall rang me immediately and talked me through the reset system. It resolved part of the problem, so he made a personal visit later the same day, and tried to rectify the fault. It was found to be a faulty controller unit and needed a replacement, which he ordered there and then. Within 5 days (including a weekend) he returned and fitted the new controller and remotes, a first rate job, by a first class technician and all at an acceptable price. Jerome is excellent, knowledgeable, professional and an really nice guy. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend all at the Bradford Depot for a first class service that is rare to find these days. Sincere thanks to Jerome and all the staff. MG of Halifax
    3 months ago
    Simon Luter
    Excellent company. Damion came out twice to measure up, quote and explain options before giving a decent quote. He arranged an independent builder Greg to take down a full partion wall and pillar between double garages to install a new steel. 3 lads came to install new Hormann double garage door. Very neat and tidy job, couldnt ask for better. Am delighted with my new door and highly recommend Damion and the team. Thank you
    3 months ago
