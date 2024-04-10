G and l bathrooms and son was formed in 2004 , since then we have completed over 600 bathrooms. With our affordable supply and instalation costs coupled with a quality finish, we have built up a trusted reputation the Lancashire area.Due to our success we have now opened a bathroom showroom. SIMPLY BATHROOMS can be found at 368 Heysham rd, Heysham, LA32BJ or take a look at our facebook page. simplybathroomsheysham.
- Services
- Design
- supply and installation of bathrooms
- Service areas
- Noth west england, heysham, and Lancaster
- Company awards
- Award winning member of lancashire count council Safe Trader Scheme.
- Address
-
38 Gregson rd
LA13DH Lancaster
United Kingdom
+44-1524572753 www.lancasterbathrooms.co.uk