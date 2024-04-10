Your browser is out-of-date.

G and L bathrooms
Bathroom Designers in Lancaster
Reviews (6)
    • G and l bathrooms and son was formed in 2004 , since then we have completed over 600 bathrooms. With our affordable supply and instalation costs coupled with a quality finish, we have built up a trusted reputation the Lancashire area.Due to our success we have now opened a bathroom showroom. SIMPLY BATHROOMS can be found at 368 Heysham rd, Heysham, LA32BJ or take a look at our facebook page. simplybathroomsheysham.

    Services
    • Design
    • supply and installation of bathrooms
    Service areas
    Noth west england, heysham, and Lancaster
    Company awards
    Award winning member of lancashire count council Safe Trader Scheme.
    Address
    38 Gregson rd
    LA13DH Lancaster
    United Kingdom
    +44-1524572753 www.lancasterbathrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    Bee Bellamy
    I like Boots, always have, but they really need to get more staff serving customers. The poor pharmacy department seems badly understaffed with trained pharmasists having to serve on the meds counter. Prescriptions not being ready now seems the norm.
    about 1 year ago
    Carl Wilkinson
    I contacted G & L Bathrooms about a month ago for a quotation for designing and fitting a new bathroom for my new house in Lancaster. The Bathroom that was there previously was terrible and rather damp. I had had quotes from quite a few different bathroom fitters and some were just ridiculously priced. After booking an appointment with a chap called Glenn on the phone, he arranged a time when I would be home. Glenn turned up exactly on time and went through everything in detail and more to the point asked me exactly what I wanted, were as a lot of the other companies, I felt tried to get me to agree to there designs. We agreed for the work to start the following week on the Monday morning, again Glenn arrived on time. The work was completed with the little amount of mess possible and when he completed everything, not only was all the rubbish disposed of, the bathroom was left ready for use. I cannot recommend G & L Bathrooms enough and if you are looking for a new bathroom in Lancaster, They are the company to call., thank you once again Glenn. We love our new bathroom.
    over 13 years ago
    Harry McGill
    Contacted G and L after searching around for weeks looking for someone to add a shower to an existing bath. The job was slightly more difficult than usual because of the placement of a window in the bathroom. Heard back within a few days and installation began swiftly after. Was really impressed with how quickly and tidily the job was completed, and how things were spelled out clearly throughout. Jake even responded to a related ceiling leak on a Sunday within 20 minutes and was able to fix the problem in no time at all. I'm very happy with the finished result and would highly recommend G&L Bathrooms. Great, friendly service!
    over 6 years ago
