Gracious Luxury Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Knightsbridge, London
    Commercial Project- Maison Estates
    Commercial Projects
    Bathrooms
    Living Rooms
    Kitchen & Dining
    Bedrooms
    Gracious Luxury are a high end, one-stop integrated design service with global reach and over 10 years of experience in multiple countries. Our teams have worked together to deliver interior design, lighting solutions, project management and consultancy, to the highest standards.

    Gracious Luxury is divided into three distinct portfolios; residential (lifestyle change), hospitality and workplace which are managed nationally and internationally by the team in various locations. Gracious Luxury focus on high quality service and client care, offering creativity and flexibility to present a signature piece for our clients and to meet their dreams.

    Offices in London and The Midlands.

    Contact Us 

    London: 65 Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 9SH | Tel: +44 2071 291 117

    Midlands: 15 Allesley Old Road, Coventry CV5 8BU | Tel: +44 2476 678 185

    Services
    Full interior design service Concept drawings Material selection Furniture/Lighting/Fittings/Finishes selection Sample boards procurement Installation Project Coordination Project Management
    Service areas
    London & Midlands
    Address
    65 Sloane Street
    SW1X 9SH Knightsbridge, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071291117 www.graciousluxuryinterior.co.uk
