Gracious Luxury are a high end, one-stop integrated design service with global reach and over 10 years of experience in multiple countries. Our teams have worked together to deliver interior design, lighting solutions, project management and consultancy, to the highest standards.

Gracious Luxury is divided into three distinct portfolios; residential (lifestyle change), hospitality and workplace which are managed nationally and internationally by the team in various locations. Gracious Luxury focus on high quality service and client care, offering creativity and flexibility to present a signature piece for our clients and to meet their dreams.

Offices in London and The Midlands.

Contact Us

London: 65 Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 9SH | Tel: +44 2071 291 117

Midlands: 15 Allesley Old Road, Coventry CV5 8BU | Tel: +44 2476 678 185