The Wee House Company
Home Builders in Ayr
    2 Bedroom Wee House in Uig, Isle of Lewis
    2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK
    Studio Wee House
    One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House
    Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House
    One Bedroom Wee House - Ayrshire
    At The Wee House Company we draw on timeless, classic design principles to create a home that you can be proud of. 

    Our homes maximise useable space, whilst retaining those attractive qualities that enable you to enjoy living there year after year. 

    You can be comfortable in the knowledge that a Wee House is energy efficient, exceeds regulatory standards and is eligible for mortgage lending. The flexible nature of our homes also means that they can be portable when required.

    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Watson Terrace
    KA6 7AB Ayr
    United Kingdom
    +44-292590442 theweehousecompany.co.uk

    Reviews

    aromado
    機能的でいい
    almost 5 years ago
