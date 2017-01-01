At The Wee House Company we draw on timeless, classic design principles to create a home that you can be proud of.
Our homes maximise useable space, whilst retaining those attractive qualities that enable you to enjoy living there year after year.
You can be comfortable in the knowledge that a Wee House is energy efficient, exceeds regulatory standards and is eligible for mortgage lending. The flexible nature of our homes also means that they can be portable when required.
- Service areas
- All across the UK
- Address
-
Watson Terrace
KA6 7AB Ayr
United Kingdom
+44-292590442 theweehousecompany.co.uk