Interior Designers & Decorators in United Kingdom
    • When you're spending money on creating a new look for your home, getting some expert advice can be a really good idea.

    The Dulux Design Service gives you just the help you need, bringing the skills and expertise of a professional interior designer directly to you at home

    Our interior designers can help you get your home looking exactly the way you've always wanted, simply and affordably. We will bring you the latest and very best in interior design at competitive prices, to suit your own individual style and taste.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Room Inspiration
    • colour schemes
    • Sourcing & Supplying
    • space planning
    • furniture
    • Fixtures
    • Fittings
    • Flooring
    • Lighting
    • Fabrics & Soft Furnishings.
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    +44-3332227021 www.duluxdesignservice.co.uk
