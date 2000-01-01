Blue Butterfly Flooring creates bespoke images for walls and floors that transform spaces into something quite extraordinary. Designs are created in conversation with the client using hundreds of digital photographs to create surreal landscapes for interiors. All the photographs for the flooring are taken from above emulating the sensation of standing in the actual landscape. Through the use of photography the images seek to create a world that on the one hand is real and on the other – imaginary. It is a bit like painting with photographs ‘ Each image is made up of many smaller photographs enabling the creation of surreal and magical scenarios using reality of photography.