Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blue Butterfly Flooring
Flooring in Cambridge
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Funky Flooring , Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Pink
    Funky Flooring , Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Funky Flooring , Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Funky Flooring
    Selfie Floor, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Selfie Floor, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Selfie Floor, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +2
    Selfie Floor
    Educational Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern bars & clubs
    Educational Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern bars & clubs
    Educational Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern bars & clubs
    +9
    Educational Flooring
    Paradise Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern kitchen
    Paradise Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern bathroom
    Paradise Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Modern bathroom
    +12
    Paradise Flooring
    3D Vinyl Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring BathroomDecoration
    3D Vinyl Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring BathroomDecoration
    3D Vinyl Flooring, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring BathroomDecoration
    +19
    3D Vinyl Flooring
    Bespoke Vinyl Flooring Designs, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Bespoke Vinyl Flooring Designs, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Bespoke Vinyl Flooring Designs, Blue Butterfly Flooring Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +6
    Bespoke Vinyl Flooring Designs
    Show all 8 projects

    Blue Butterfly Flooring creates bespoke images for walls and floors that transform spaces into something quite extraordinary.  Designs are created in conversation with the client using hundreds of digital photographs to create surreal landscapes for interiors.  All the photographs for the flooring are taken from above emulating the sensation of standing in the actual landscape. Through the use of photography the images seek to create a world that on the one hand is real and on the other – imaginary.  It is a bit like painting with photographs ‘ Each image is made up of many smaller photographs enabling the creation of surreal and magical scenarios using reality of photography.

    Services
    Bespoke Vinyl Flooring and Wallpaper Designs
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Cambridge
    Company awards
    Winner 2012 Northern Design Awards.
    Address
    82 Chartfield Road
    CB1 Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7783796416 www.bluebutterflyflooring.com
    Legal disclosure

    Lay a Little Magic

    Reviews

    frances4
    Our flooring has been down for six months now and looks amazing! The service was very professional and all our questions were answered quickly and clearly. We would definitely recommend this company.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Edit
    up914026
    Absolutely in love with the flooring this company designed for me!! So unique, great service and a definite talking point when visitors spot it! 
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
    sean8
    Beautiful and amazing designs by Emily, also Emily was extremely helpful throughout my whole flooring design. Great to work with from start to finish. I would highly recommend! 
    over 2 years ago
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element