Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Emily Campbell
Artists & Artisans in Cambridge
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • How Does your Garden Grow?, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    How Does your Garden Grow?
    Enchanted Stoke on Trent, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell Modern bars & clubs
    Enchanted Stoke on Trent
    Thinking of Impossible Things, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Thinking of Impossible Things
    Harplands Reflective Space, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell Country style bars & clubs
    Harplands Reflective Space
    View From Westheath, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell ArtworkPictures & paintings
    View From Westheath
    Surreal Digital Landscapes, Emily Campbell Emily Campbell ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Surreal Digital Landscapes
    Show all 9 projects

    Through the use of photography my practice seeks to create a world that on the one hand is real and on the other – imaginary.  Using digital imaging, I effectively ‘paint with photographs’.  Each image is made up of many smaller photographs enabling me to create surreal and magical scenarios. 

    The work I create for Public and Private Commissions, seeks to create an uplifting yet calming environment.  Often working with a creative writer in the community, I visualise the poetic texts created about the local area.   Large surreal vistas are installed as light boxes or printed onto Perspex, allowing the visitor views of their locality possibly only before seen in their dreams.

    All the photographs I use I take my self, building my image library with each project.  I have made work through out the UK, from Edinburgh to Plymouth, which allows a multitude of different landscapes from which to choose.  All my work is specific to site and I work closely with the communities and clients involved with each project to create pieces that are relevant to both the space and locality.

    Services
    Art Commissions for both Private and Public Spaces.
    Service areas
    Cambridge and United Kingdom
    Address
    CB1 Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7783796416 www.emilycampbell.co.uk
      Add SEO element