Through the use of photography my practice seeks to create a world that on the one hand is real and on the other – imaginary. Using digital imaging, I effectively ‘paint with photographs’. Each image is made up of many smaller photographs enabling me to create surreal and magical scenarios.

The work I create for Public and Private Commissions, seeks to create an uplifting yet calming environment. Often working with a creative writer in the community, I visualise the poetic texts created about the local area. Large surreal vistas are installed as light boxes or printed onto Perspex, allowing the visitor views of their locality possibly only before seen in their dreams.

All the photographs I use I take my self, building my image library with each project. I have made work through out the UK, from Edinburgh to Plymouth, which allows a multitude of different landscapes from which to choose. All my work is specific to site and I work closely with the communities and clients involved with each project to create pieces that are relevant to both the space and locality.