Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Architects in Oslo
    The Scarcity and Creativity Studio (SCS) is a design and build studio within the Oslo School of Architecture and
    Design (AHO) whose focus is on ‘translations from drawing to building’. The studio’s aim is to expose students to the full architectural process, from interacting with the clients to building their designs. SCS seeks challenging contexts in which local conditions and creativity are employed to make the most of scarce resources. SCS welcomes proposals for projects from individuals and groups who need buildings to facilitate their community activities

    Services
    Architecture and building
    Service areas
    Oslo
    Address
    Maridalsveien 29
    0175 Oslo
    Norway
    +47-95845512 scs.aho.no
