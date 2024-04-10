Your browser is out-of-date.

Bathrooms By Premier
Bathroom Designers in Peterborough
    Roberts - Grey Gloss Bathroom
    Bathroom Photo's

    Bathrooms By Premier is part of The Premier Group, founded 24 years ago. A family run business, this is at the heart of who we are and nothing is more important to us than providing a local, reliable service of the highest quality.

    Bathrooms By Premier is about delivering affordable luxury from the leading bathroom manufacturers along with a service that is second to none. We understand that planning your new bathroom or ensuite is an exciting time and we are here to help guide you through the whole process, creating a design that is as individual as you are.

    Services
    • Free 3D plan & design
    • Buy Now Pay Later
    • Full Building Works
    • 15 Year Cabinet Guarantee
    Service areas
    Peterborough and wellingborough
    Company awards
    • TrustMark
    • BKU Award
    • FIRA Gold Award for product excellence
    • FIRA Gold Installation Certification
    Address
    2 Phorpres Close, Cygnet Park, Hampton
    PE7 8FZ Peterborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1733295560 www.bathroomsbypremier.co.uk/index.htm
