Press File Print can supply a huge range of the latest IT hardware from components to complete computer systems, vast selection of inkjet, laser jet, gel jet and 3D printers.
It is one of the reliable complete technology solutions providers in UK that expertise in NAS storage, Audio Visual, Network Hardware, Interactive displays, etc.
Its other services include: service and support contracts, managed print services, installations and setup print software and many more.
- Address
-
RG31 7AN Reading
United Kingdom
www.pressfileprint.com