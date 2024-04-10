Your browser is out-of-date.

Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano
Artists & Artisans in Edinburgh
    • SCUPTURE THAT CAN BE USED, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Other spaces Porcelain
    SCUPTURE THAT CAN BE USED
    FUNTIONAL ARTISTIC POTTERY, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Eclectic style houses Ceramic
    +3
    FUNTIONAL ARTISTIC POTTERY
    WASN’T ME!, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Other spaces Ceramic
    WASN’T ME!
    VICKING' SAILBOAT, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Other spaces Ceramic
    VICKING' SAILBOAT
    EXPECTANT EMIGRANT, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Other spaces Ceramic
    EXPECTANT EMIGRANT
    PATIENTLY WAITING FOR YOU, Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Ceramic Language. Adriana Sambrano Other spaces Metal
    PATIENTLY WAITING FOR YOU
    Show all 7 projects

    Artistisc production of unique funtional and/or sculptural works with the intention of defining the focal point of indoors or outdoors spaces.

    Services
    Creation of funcional and decorative artworks in ceramic and mix-media (mainly metal wood and clay).
    Service areas
    Scotland
    Company awards
    Her pieces have been bought by international collectors in Singapore, Malaysia, Edinburgh, Madrid, Caracas and Bogota
    Address
    151 London Road, Edinburgh, Scotland. Studio 232.
    EH7 6AE Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-7522922111 adriana-sambrano.wixsite.com/iartist
    Ceramic Language

