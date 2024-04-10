Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Circle Design (UK) Ltd
Landscape Architects in Edinburgh
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We specialise in helping our Clients achieve their aim for a high quality project.  We believe open and honest communications works best to provide a bespoke service.  As such, we often deal with complex and unusual projects.  We love helping achieve these.  So please get in touch if this is what you need.

    Services
    • Landscape design for all commercial projects including Residential
    • Renewable Energy
    • Education and Recreation projects
    Service areas
    Europe and the UK. and Edinburgh
    Address
    5 Castle Terrace
    EH1 2DP Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-7973516121 http:/www.circledesignuk.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks