Cleaners London Ltd.
    • When your tenancy agreement comes to an end, you need to think of how you're going to clean the apartment. It's best to use professional end of tenancy cleaning services. Cleaners London Ltd. is a cleaning provider, which offers end of tenancy cleaning. Their prices are very competitive. Their cleaners are friendly and organised. Be sure to get in touch with Cleaners London Ltd..

    Services
    • cleaning services
    • Cleaning
    • cleaners
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 100, Curtain House, 134-146 Curtain Road
    EC2A 3AR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034758344 www.cleanerslondon.com

    Reviews

    Imogen Hector
    Really unprofessional and bad service. Didn't quote the job correctly so needed to pay an extra hundred pounds on the day as there was more landing that had been specified. Cleaner didn't turn up one day for end of tenancy clean after travelling an hour and waiting for an hour. Do not use.
    almost 2 years ago
    Bridget Woods
    Charged £145 for a deep clean of 3 bathrooms. 2 cleaners turned up and then 1 left before the job started. The 1 cleaner that stayed took 2 hours and did a standard clean. I specifically requested they have cleaning products for dark slate - through email and over the phone twice The end product was a standard clean with the wall still having limescale stains. I told them I was dissatisfied and they said ‘read the email’ that they couldn’t guarantee removal of limescale and they had scrubbed it 2/3 times I sent them a video of me cleaning the walls with 1 scrub the limescale came off. They claimed they had scrubbed the walls 2/3 times and it wasn’t going to come off… Complete rip off, do not use, are not professional
    over 1 year ago
    Barry Yarde
    Failed to turn up on two separate occasions, and then lied about arriving early. do not use this company. If i could have given a zero star, I would have. Total charlatans.
    almost 2 years ago
