I Design Architects & Interior Designers
Interior Architects in 411038
Reviews (7)
    Interior Design of a residence
    Interior Design of Residence of an Artist

    I-Design, a professional practice of architecture & interior design is known for its design integrating buildings with their environments and its inventive solutions in interior design. Since inception, "Commitment and Continuity of Service with Passionate and Positive Attitude" has been our motto, and to live with this tradition, we at i design, thrive to express the diversity of the imagination and skills to create expressive responses towards individuality of our clients. While providing design services, we at i design, follow the highest ethical & professional standards, which help us developing strong affiliation with our clients.

    We strongly believe that, our extensive 'Geo-biological' analysis of the proposed project at the onset, helps us in inducing and maintaining the area of positive energy, suitable to the individual client, in the proposed structure, thus, turning mere layouts of rooms & furniture arrangements into functionally & aesthetically satisfying realities.

    The key to our growth lies in its ability to realize the aspirations of our clientele in a more customised architecture & interior design by blending culture & technology seamlessly.

    Architectural & Interior Design Consultancy Services
    411038
    7-C, Ex-Servicemen Colony, Off PAud Road
    Pune 411038
    India
    +91-2025433152 www.idesignarchitects.co.in

    Aniruddha Mahamuni
    Best place for interior design and reinvent possibilities around you...
    5 months ago
    shriganesh khatawkar
    Not showing exact location of DSK Vishwa. It's confirm. No way... As.whenever we book Ola or Uber driver reaches exact opposite side of the hill and call customers to reached there. Cabs many times reached at Kirkatwadi toward west and which is the dead end of the societies, no roads there to come or go. Accurate road tracing is in questions by G map, I suppose. Out of approx. 25000 nos citizens, 50 % of the population are senior citizens. As our campus is of 6000 tenaments !. Situations for wait long time become criticale. And no way fact remains unchanged as it is ?, And we are not confirmed whether to critisize, about rights or wrongs!! , who is making mistakes either google map or to employees of Ola and Uber. Please can't produce rating write now until solutions solved from G map or Transit Compannies.
    8 months ago
    Ar. Anil Nene
    Good one
    over 4 years ago
