Nico van der Meulen Architects focuses on designing innovative, luxurious homes, both contemporary and traditional, tailored to the tastes and needs of the client. The practice remains at the forefront of design by exploring new forms, pushing the boundaries and evolving with technology, without compromising on the authenticity of the design, aesthetics, materials and originality. Beautiful yet functional, all the projects reiterate the practice’s approach to sustainable design which is grounded in passive design principles. Having worked on projects in environmentally sensitive areas such as Waterberg Biosphere and Brits Golf Course in South Africa, sustainability is more than a concept, but a standard that is regularly practiced.