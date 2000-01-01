Your browser is out-of-date.

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Architects in Johannesburg
Reviews (10)
Projects

    Victoria Residence
    Victoria Residence, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Victoria Residence, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Victoria Residence
    Mooikloof Heights
    Mooikloof Heights , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Mooikloof Heights , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern windows & doors
    Mooikloof Heights
    Cicaleto
    Cicaleto, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern pool
    Cicaleto, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Stairs
    Cicaleto
    Forrest Road House
    Forrest Road House, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Detached home Concrete Grey
    Forrest Road House, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses Grey
    Forrest Road House
    Concrete House
    Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Concrete House
    Kloof Road House
    Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
    Kloof Road House
    Nico van der Meulen Architects focuses on designing innovative, luxurious homes, both contemporary and traditional, tailored to the tastes and needs of the client. The practice remains at the forefront of design by exploring new forms, pushing the boundaries and evolving with technology, without compromising on the authenticity of the design, aesthetics, materials and originality. Beautiful yet functional, all the projects reiterate the practice’s approach to sustainable design which is grounded in passive design principles. Having worked on projects in environmentally sensitive areas such as Waterberg Biosphere and Brits Golf Course in South Africa, sustainability is more than a concept, but a standard that is regularly practiced.

    Architecture, Interior Design, and Interior Decor
    Worldwide
    43 Grove Street, Randburg
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117895242 www.nicovdmeulen.com

    designSTUDIO—Lopes da Silva designSTUDIO—Lopes da Silva
    Nico Van Der Meulen Architects produce amazing residential projects. They are one of the top teams in their field and their work speaks volumes about their dedication to detail and client satisfaction. A highly recommended team!
    almost 5 years ago
    kamran Ashraf
    There designs are pro+, i have watch their many videos on youtube, the work they did related to interior and exterior was beyond the perfection.
    8 months ago
    Hugh De Vernon
    Professional and friendly service
    12 months ago
