Reading Bathrooms and Kitchens
Bathroom Designers in Newbury
Reviews (7)
    • Reading Bathrooms and Kitchens are your local family business offering kitchen design, bathroom renovation services in Reading, Lower Earley, Maidenhead, Henley on Thames, Marlow, Wokingham, Wallingford and Woodley. Our services include full design, supply and fitting service for that dream bathroom and kitchen - at an affordable price. Our team has years of experience and we fully understand each customer has different requirements and specifications. We offer a huge selection of designs, finishes and accessories to suit all needs and budgets. So if you want to bring your dream ideas into reality, contact us today. Our team members are here to assist you.

    Services
    • Bathroom design ideas and fitting
    • Kitchen design ideas and fitting
    • bathrooms fitters
    • Kitchen Installation
    Service areas
    • Reading
    • Berkshire
    • Lower Earley
    • Woodley
    • Maidenhead
    • Henley on Thames
    • Marlow
    • Wokingham
    • Wallingford
    • UK
    • Newbury
    Address
    13 Kingfisher Court
    RG14 5SJ Newbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1189291646 www.readingbathroomsandkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Caroline N
    After a friendly initial phone call, the surveyor never showed. I phoned to ask why and it was a genuine mistake - fair enough. But due to timings I politely declined their services, vince turned very rude and unprofessional telling me 'ok whatever tada' and hanging up. Will not be recommending this company to anyone else.
    about 3 years ago
    Jayden Rees
    RB turned our bathroom dreams into reality. We had various ideas about what we wanted in our two bathrooms but weren’t sure what would be functional or achievable. They were a big help in the selection of materials and colours, making the whole process painless. The installation teams work is professional, tidy and efficient and it was a pleasure having them work in our house.
    about 3 years ago
    James Sykes
    Recently I got a kitchen refurbishment with Reading Bathrooms & Kitchens. The CAD facility really helps you to plan the kitchen before work commences. I must say, it worked amazingly to give the final outlook of kitchen area and it’s a lot easier to make changes then than later.. Great service.
    about 8 years ago
