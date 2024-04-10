Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Builders in Droitwich
Reviews (7)
    Worcestershire based Climate Solutions offer building repairs, treatment for rising damp , damp proofing, cellar conversions, condensation and basement conversions in Birmingham, Cheltenham, Leamington Spa, Hereford, Warwick and Malvern. Our team have highly rated specialists to prevent dampness and have extensive experience in the field, so whether you have room moisture, condensation, fungus or woodworm our building treatments and repairs are all you will need. For any of our services or for some advice call us on 01905928019.

    Services
    • rising damp
    • damp proofing
    • cellar conversions
    • condensation and basement conversions
    • Basement Conversion
    Service areas
    • Birmingham
    • Cheltenham
    • Leamington Spa
    • Hereford
    • Warwick
    • Malvern
    Address
    1 Oakham Place
    WR9 0RJ Droitwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-1905928019 www.climate-solutions.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sue Rollason
    Unprofessional, completely unreliable and almost nigh on impossible to have any communication with. Have tried to arrange for remedial work to a damp course completed 12 months ago for the past 2 months, but it’s obvious that Mr Dudley is just not interested. The ‘guarantee’ for the damp course is clearly just a meaningless piece of paper to be filed in the bin. Avoid!
    about 2 years ago
    Sarah Stephens
    John and his team are excellent at what they do. Reliable and friendly, can't go wrong!
    about 3 years ago
    David Harrison
    Damp treatment to main living area with full plastering - Fantastic job from start to finish, I couldn't fault any areas, clean, tidy and always on time. Had 3 quotes and John was most knowledgeable on my areas of damp concern 100% recommend
    over 3 years ago
