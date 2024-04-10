Based in Hertfordshire, Optimist Design offer a full range of interior design and styling services for individuals and companies.

We can provide quick and cost-effective advice on single room make-overs, to full interior design solutions for your home, along with home staging and styling solutions for owners or landlords wishing to sell or let their properties. All work is bespoke and tailored to clients’ specific needs, offering unique interiors with style and personality. We also hand paint furniture and kitchens to give your old items a new look. We cover North London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.