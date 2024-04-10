Your browser is out-of-date.

Optimist Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Broxbourne
    • Based in Hertfordshire, Optimist Design offer a full range of interior design and styling services for individuals and companies.

    We can provide quick and cost-effective advice on single room make-overs, to full interior design solutions for your home, along with home staging and styling solutions for owners or landlords wishing  to sell or let their properties. All work is bespoke and tailored to clients’ specific needs, offering unique interiors with style and personality. We also hand paint furniture and kitchens to give your old items a new look. We cover North London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Home Staging
    • Property Styling
    • furniture painting
    Service areas
    • North London
    • Hertfordshire
    • Bedfordshire
    • Essex
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Norfolk
    • Broxbourne
    Address
    20 St Catherine's Road
    EN10 7LE Broxbourne
    United Kingdom
    +44-7932706423 www.optimistdesign.co.uk
