Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
Architects in Huddersfield
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Jilley Royd Fixby: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Comfort in Jilley Royd Fixby Residence, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Jilley Royd Fixby: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Comfort in Jilley Royd Fixby Residence, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Jilley Royd Fixby: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Comfort in Jilley Royd Fixby Residence, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    +19
    Jilley Royd Fixby: Discover the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Comfort in Jilley Royd Fixby Residence
    Binns Lane, Holmfirth , Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Binns Lane, Holmfirth , Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Binns Lane, Holmfirth , Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    +47
    Binns Lane, Holmfirth
    Cockermouth Farm, Flockton, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Cockermouth Farm, Flockton, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Cockermouth Farm, Flockton, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    +36
    Cockermouth Farm, Flockton
    Farrar Bamforth Projects, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Country style houses
    Farrar Bamforth Projects, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    Farrar Bamforth Projects, Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd Farrar Bamforth Associates Ltd
    +17
    Farrar Bamforth Projects

    We are a Chartered Architectural Technologist practice based in Huddersfield, set up in 1976.

    From our first contact you will quickly appreciate that our friendly personal services can be tailored to suit the individual requirements of your building project.

    We can do as much or as little as you require - and to your own timescale.

    At our initial meeting discuss your ideas for the project, feasibility, costs, extent of our involvement etc. If required, develop feasibility through discussions with local authority and other related bodies. Produce initial drawings based upon consultations so far, amend and develop the scheme until suitable. Prepare and submit for planning approval, carrying out all negotiations with local authority up to receipt of planning decision. Prepare detailed working drawings, submit and receive Building Regulations Approval. Prepare Schedules of Work and Specification, obtain Tenders for the building work and prepare contract documents. Administer the project through to completion, making site visits and certifying payment. Provide Principle Designer services for Health and Safety.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • tenders
    • Project Admin & management
    • Individual Homes
    • residential development
    • Commercial & Industrial Property
    • Conversion
    • extension & refurbishment
    • Hotel
    • bar & restaurant
    • Healthcare
    • Retail
    • Planning
    • building control
    • Principle Designer
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    North of England and Huddersfield
    Company awards
    • Huddersfield Design Award for Best New Development 2015
    • Building Control—Building Excellence Award for 'Two or More Dwellings' 2011
    • Building Control—Building Excellence Award in Restoration and Conversion 2010
    Address
    51 Trinity Street
    HD1 4DN Huddersfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1484424008 www.farrarbamforth.co.uk
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks