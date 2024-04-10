We are a Chartered Architectural Technologist practice based in Huddersfield, set up in 1976.

From our first contact you will quickly appreciate that our friendly personal services can be tailored to suit the individual requirements of your building project.

We can do as much or as little as you require - and to your own timescale.

At our initial meeting discuss your ideas for the project, feasibility, costs, extent of our involvement etc. If required, develop feasibility through discussions with local authority and other related bodies. Produce initial drawings based upon consultations so far, amend and develop the scheme until suitable. Prepare and submit for planning approval, carrying out all negotiations with local authority up to receipt of planning decision. Prepare detailed working drawings, submit and receive Building Regulations Approval. Prepare Schedules of Work and Specification, obtain Tenders for the building work and prepare contract documents. Administer the project through to completion, making site visits and certifying payment. Provide Principle Designer services for Health and Safety.