Ocho Workshop
Furniture & Accessories in Mexico City
Projects

    Leather edition Acapulco chair

    We manufacture the iconic Acapulco chair in leather as well as bespoke iron furniture.

    The leather edition Acapulco chair by Ocho was inspired by the Mayan weaving technique. Crafted entirely by hand just a few miles from Acapulco, ensuring its character and authenticity. This item is made using 100% leather cord and a powder coated iron frame, built and packaged in two pieces to reduce volume and transportation costs.

    Services
    Bespoke iron furniture.
    Service areas
    MEXICO CITY
    Address
    Juan de la Barrera 114
    06140 Mexico City
    Mexico
    +52-52117077 www.ochoworkshop.com
