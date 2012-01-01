Your browser is out-of-date.

Lace Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Harlaxton
    • The ultimate mirrored console tables and radiator covers, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Glass Black
    The ultimate mirrored console tables and radiator covers, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Glass Black
    The ultimate mirrored console tables and radiator covers, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Metal
    +2
    The ultimate mirrored console tables and radiator covers
    Perforated laser cut screens and room dividers, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture HouseholdRoom dividers & screens Metal Black
    Perforated laser cut screens and room dividers
    Futuristic media room makeover in ultra modern Matrix style, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Industrial style walls & floors Metal Grey
    Futuristic media room makeover in ultra modern Matrix style, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Industrial style media room Metal Metallic/Silver
    Futuristic media room makeover in ultra modern Matrix style, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Industrial style study/office Metal Metallic/Silver
    +3
    Futuristic media room makeover in ultra modern Matrix style
    English hallways go modern for a classic design contrast that works brilliantly, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal White
    English hallways go modern for a classic design contrast that works brilliantly, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal White
    English hallways go modern for a classic design contrast that works brilliantly
    Glitzy glamour with crystal console tables in small hallway, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture
    Glitzy glamour with crystal console tables in small hallway, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture
    Glitzy glamour with crystal console tables in small hallway
    Before and after makeovers for a 1950's transformation in Maida Vale, London,, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture
    Before and after makeovers for a 1950's transformation in Maida Vale, London,, Lace Furniture Lace Furniture
    Before and after makeovers for a 1950's transformation in Maida Vale, London,
    Show all 11 projects

    Manufacturer of  architectural laser cut panels and screens, metal laser cut window shutters, console tables and laser cut furniture and bespoke modern radiator covers for every interior.

    Laser cut metal screens and decorative panels 

    Compliment or contrast your decor with the largest range of laser cut panels and decorative metal screens for the home and commercial interiors. Perfect as room dividers, decorative screens, privacy screens, room infills, room partitions and corporate branding.

    www.lacefurniture.co.uk

    Laser cut furniture

    We manufacture bespoke laser cut metal furnitire for the home and commercial interiors. We make custom made laser cut metal seating, dining tables, coffee tables, console tables, shelving and storage. 

    Laser cut window shutters

    Our amazing range of unique window shutters includes options for mirrors, stained glass, etched glass, LED lighting, advertising, your pictures, or our fabulous range of decorative laser pattern designs which include islamic, arabic and moroccan influences, geometric shutter designs, ornate floral, lace and scroll designs, and art deco, art nouveau and de stijl designs. Perfect as security shutters with a range of security features. 

    www.mirrorshutters.com

    Largest range of radiator covers anywhere

    Choose from fabrics, woods, chrome and galvanised, vinyls, art deco, mirrored radiator covers, illuminated covers, graffiti covers, crystal covers or fabulous union jack or printed covers in 100s of designs by famous designers and illustrators. You can even send us your picture to print on any cover! High performance covers, some with NO HEAT LOSS

    www.modernradiatorcovers.co.uk

    Services
    • bespoke manufacture and design
    • Interior Design
    • window shutters
    • architectural laser cut screens
    • radiator covers
    • bespoke metal furniture
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Harlaxton
    Company awards
    Best of British award 2012
    Address
    4 Church Street
    NG32 1HB Harlaxton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1476589221 www.couturecases.co.uk
