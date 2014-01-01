Product styling, home styling and interior design. Full portfolio on www.hegemorris.com

Hege is Norwegian, but has lived abroad in the UK, France and China since she studied at Strathclyde University, Scotland and graduated in 1999. Her passion for interior design started at an early age. Since she started her interior design blog Hege in France in 2011, she has worked with numerous companies, appeared in books, magazines and newspapers and on large international design blogs. Hege is also a UK Pinbassador for Pinterest. She enjoys decorating, styling and taking photos.

Founder of recently launched home and lifestyle shop S2 20. If you interested in working with Hege please email her at hegemorris@gmail.com.