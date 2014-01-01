Catherine MacGruer is a knitted textiles brand creating heavily patterned knitted merino products for both body and home, inspired by the diverse styles within tile mosaics and patterns discovered whilst travelling. Balancing of both craft methods and new technologies plays a crucial role in the construct of the contemporary textiles. Each design is initially evolved by hand, collaging fragmented shapes, experimenting with colour and composition. The designs are then transposed into knitted home and accessory products using advanced digital knit techniques. All products are made in the UK using 100% super fine Merino wool giving them a luxurious feel, made to last and be treasured.