Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Samantha Holmes
Textiles & Upholstery in Helensburgh
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Alpaca Homewear, Samantha Holmes Samantha Holmes Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Alpaca Homewear, Samantha Holmes Samantha Holmes BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Alpaca Homewear, Samantha Holmes Samantha Holmes Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Alpaca Homewear

    Founded in 2003 in Scotland , the Samantha Holmes label is one of the longest established lifestyle alpaca brands in the UK.

    Understated, versatile and timeless, our collection is ethically handcrafted in Peru using luxurious natural fibres such as Baby Alpaca, Alpaca Fur, and Bamboo.

    Services
    • Stock and Bespoke Supply of Alpaca Fur Throws
    • Rugs and Cushions (as well as clothing
    • accessories
    • gifts and babywear)
    Service areas
    Textiles and Helensburgh
    Address
    G84 7SE Helensburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1436676777 www.samanthaholmes.com
      Add SEO element