Ruth Moser Design
Textiles & Upholstery in Bath
    Autumn Collection
    Summer Meadow and Garden
    Evening Garden

    Ruth’s Textiles for the home are inspired by the moods of the natural world, particularly the seasons.  This combined with her love for colour, pattern and light inform her designs to produce fresh, atmospheric and luxurious fabrics.

    Each design collection has a distinctive atmosphere, be it a summer’s meadow, a garden at dusk, the mists and light of an autumn day or a shady woodland garden.

    All her designs are suitable for creating beautiful interior furnishings from cushions and curtains to wall panels and upholstery.

    Customer’s can buy their choice of fabric by the metre,  or finished products like cushions, wall panels and lampshades.

    Ruth also rescues and up-cycles interesting pieces of furniture which are upholstered at the Woodworks Project in Bath, a social enterprise where the long-term unemployed learn the skills to repair and restore furniture.  Covered with Ruth’s individually designed fabric, each piece is a truly unique and exclusive addition to any home.

    Services
    • Accessories for the home
    • wall art
    • fabric by the metre
    Service areas
    Bath
    Address
    BA2 3AN Bath
    United Kingdom
    www.ruthmoserdesign.co.uk
