InStyle Direct is a renowned furnishing company in London, specialized in providing services like Interior Design, property furnishing, rental furniture package, refurbishment, soft furnishing & home staging london. The company had highly skilled & dedicated interior designer. Delivers services to property developers, homeowners, landlords & letting agents in London.
We also offer furniture rental packages which are - Essential & Exclusive furniture packages.
- Services
- Interior Design
- property furnishing
- Refurbishment
- Home Staging
- Soft Furnishing
- Furniture Packages
- Buy to let furniture packages
- interior design services
- home staging london
- landlord furniture packages
- luxury interior design
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- Interior Decoration and furniture
- Address
-
NW2 5PJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2089641966 www.instyledirect.com