InStyle Direct
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • It’s a Bespoke Job, InStyle Direct InStyle Direct Modern dining room
    It’s a Bespoke Job
    Give your home a perfect finish with these simple tips
    What it takes to transform an ordinary apartment into extraordinary?, InStyle Direct InStyle Direct BedroomAccessories & decoration
    What it takes to transform an ordinary apartment into extraordinary?, InStyle Direct InStyle Direct BathroomBathtubs & showers
    What it takes to transform an ordinary apartment into extraordinary?, InStyle Direct InStyle Direct Living roomSofas & armchairs
    What it takes to transform an ordinary apartment into extraordinary?

    InStyle Direct is a renowned furnishing company in London, specialized in providing services like Interior Design, property furnishing, rental furniture package, refurbishment, soft furnishing & home staging london. The company had highly skilled & dedicated interior designer. Delivers services to property developers, homeowners, landlords & letting agents in London.

    We also offer  furniture rental packages which are - Essential & Exclusive furniture packages.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • property furnishing
    • Refurbishment
    • Home Staging
    • Soft Furnishing
    • Furniture Packages
    • Buy to let furniture packages
    • interior design services
    • home staging london
    • landlord furniture packages
    • luxury interior design
    Service areas
    Interior Decoration and furniture
    Address
    NW2 5PJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089641966 www.instyledirect.com
