Echo Architecture is an international design practice, operating in three countries. From masterplanning entire communities to designing large scale commercial developments, Echo provides high quality design solutions that continue to attract some of the world’s leading clients. This success extends to Echo’s Interior Design Team, which specialises in hotel and hospitality projects worldwide. The Practice was originally established to meet the ambitious plans of the largest retailer and one of the largest real-estate developers in the Middle East. Having designed two of the most successful shopping and leisure destinations in the region, the Practice grew to become one of the largest design centres in the region. In addition to our expanding list of retail projects, we are masterplanning entire mixed-use schemes, business parks, residential compounds, healthcare developments and a range of internationally branded hospitality projects. Our hospitality project portfolio places us in a unique position considering the volume, brand variety and category diversity. With design commissions ranging from Aloft Hotels to the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residence, we are able to offer a diverse range of hotel and hospitality expertise at a time of unprecedented growth in the hospitality sector. With rapidly expanding offices in London, Riyadh, Amman and Bahrain, our team of designers, originating from twenty five nationalities, enables us to offer the best of international design practices combined with a broad cultural awareness and sensitivity. Highly successful completed projects, along with the nature and diversity of projects under design, ensure that Echo is set to be one of the top international design brands in the next five years.