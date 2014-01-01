Your browser is out-of-date.

Projects

    • Cushions, Jane Foster Jane Foster BedroomTextiles
    Cushions

    I'm a textile designer and illustrator living in Kingsbridge, Devon with my partner Jim and daughter. It's a wonderfully peaceful place where we can access several beaches and beautiful surrounding countryside. I work in a studio my partner built and it's here I design, illustrate, screen print, sew and write books. I've been screen printing for many years now and am strongly influenced by Scandinavian design.  I've been fortunate to have been given a three book deal with Anova (now Pavilion) - the first two of these are out now - Fun With Fabric and Creative Craft With Kids. I have two pre-school books published by Templar  - Jane Foster's ABC and Jane Foster's 123. I also have other children's books in the pipeline. I love bold, simply, happy designs, which appeal to children and adults alike. I won the Mollie Makes Established Handmade Business Award 2014 For any literary enquiries please contact Claudia Kennerley at Palazzo Editions Claudia@palazzoeditions.com I've been collaborating with Make International who produce mugs, glasses and kitchen textiles with my designs on. These are sold worldwide. My new Haberdashery range is now available to buy in John Lewis stores and from their website. 

    Service areas
    Kingsbridge, Devon
    Company awards
    I won the Mollie Makes Established Handmade Business Award Summer 2014
    Address
    2 Hillside Drive
    TQ71JT Kingsbridge, Devon
    United Kingdom
    +44-1548858980 www.janefoster.co.uk
      Add SEO element