Phil and Ed spent over a year designing, developing and testing their first product line, the Outline radiator range. Launched at 100% Design 2002, the flat fronted stainless and coloured, simple geometric shapes quickly became the favourite of architects and interior designers worldwide.

2003 saw the development of the Towelclip. This cheeky, stationery inspired form garnered rave reviews in the style press and for many typified the early Eskimo approach – a leap away from the constraints of traditional radiator design while being both practical and beautiful.

2004 onwards saw the launch of the Ron range – perhaps the definitive radiator design of its era – a series of sleek ellipsoid aluminium extruded sections that convect heat beautifully; something of a classic, if we can say so ourselves? This was followed by Rocky – our contemporary take on the traditional airing cupboard. Throughout this period of rapid expansion our client base grew and with it our product list, necessitating distribution centres all over Europe.

2008 introduced Old Deer as a one off, purely decorative project for 100% Design which didn’t require so much of our technical design skills, but channelled our aesthetic sensibilities just the same. A contemporary take on the traditional decorative deer antlers, plated in silver to emphasise the precious nature of these incredible creations by Britain’s largest mammal.

Then came the shiny new addition to our sleek Outline radiator collection in 2010. Supermirror, the high performance radiator with super high polished stainless steel finish, she gives a near-perfect reflection and perfect for bathrooms as she is Anti-mist, hard wearing and easily cleaned. Available in electric and hot water versions, as with all of our Outline radiators.

Eskimo continues to develop engaging, beautifully engineered products with a sense of humour, captivating design minded consumers and professionals within the industry alike. 2012 saw the launch of the stunning hand patinatedGong and incredibly tactile Woody. Now, in 2013, we have released the edgier, more industrial cousin from the Midlands, Rusty radiator along with the innovative hidden valve design Hinge & Bracket, that can be applied to any of our Outline radiators. Which includes Gong, Woody, Rusty, Supermirror and Outline in RAL colours.

Keep an eye on us this year, there will be goose bumps. Eskimo radiators are your only answer.