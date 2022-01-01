Your browser is out-of-date.

Quirke McNamara
Interior Architects in London
    • Kitchen Interior Design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style kitchen Red
    Kitchen Interior Design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist kitchen White
    Kitchen Interior Design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist kitchen Purple/Violet
    Kitchen Interior Design
    Bedroom Interiors , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Modern style bedroom Grey
    Bedroom Interiors , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Modern style bedroom Black
    Bedroom Interiors , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Modern style bedroom Grey
    Bedroom Interiors
    New Build Contemporary Interior Design Ealing , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Classic style living room Metallic/Silver
    New Build Contemporary Interior Design Ealing , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Classic style dining room Metallic/Silver
    New Build Contemporary Interior Design Ealing , Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Classic style living room Purple/Violet
    New Build Contemporary Interior Design Ealing
    Bathroom design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Modern bathroom Beige
    Bathroom design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style bathroom Brown
    Bathroom design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist bathroom Black
    Bathroom design
    Luxury Modern Cottage Buckinghamshire, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Eclectic style dining room Metallic/Silver
    Luxury Modern Cottage Buckinghamshire, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Modern kitchen White
    Luxury Modern Cottage Buckinghamshire, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist kitchen White
    Luxury Modern Cottage Buckinghamshire
    Mews House Islington with roof terrace, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style kitchen
    Mews House Islington with roof terrace, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style media room
    Mews House Islington with roof terrace, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Classic style dressing room
    Mews House Islington with roof terrace
    Interior Architects and Designers working in London and across the country on modern interiors and commercial

    We also provide lighting design and project management services as well as bespoke furniture design

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • lighting design
    • project managment
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Bathroom Designer of the year, Kitchen Designer of the year,lighting design awards
    Address
    52 Little Ealing Lane
    W5 4EA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7903171379 www.q-mc.co.uk
