Elephant
Furniture & Accessories in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo
    Elephant Jumbo
    +31
    Elephant Jumbo
    +11
    Elephant cube

    Elephant bean bags have been specially developed to enfold you in squashy comfort. Stuffed full of thousands of tiny beads, they suspend you in blissful contentment and are perfect for relaxing into with a book or a late-night drink. Whether snuggling up in winter, or basking in sleepy summer sunshine, you’ll find sinking into an Elephant bean bag the comfiest way to unwind.Available in a dazzling range of paint-box primaries and deep, rich shades, they’re a great way of adding a splash of colour to studio apartments, sunny lofts, family rooms, teenage hangouts, conservatories and living rooms – in fact anywhere you want to relax!

    Service areas
    Ballinrobe,Co Mayo
    Address
    000 Ballinrobe, Co Mayo
    Ireland
    +353-949541691 www.elephant-beanbags.com
