Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rachel O&#39;Neill
Designers in Banbridge
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Projects, Rachel O'Neill Rachel O'Neill Modern dining room
    Projects, Rachel O'Neill Rachel O'Neill Dining roomLighting
    Projects, Rachel O'Neill Rachel O'Neill Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    +25
    Projects

    Northern Irish artist and designer Rachel O'Neill works at the interface between art and design using a variety of tactile materials to create wonderfully playful one-off installations and limited edition pieces for corporate and private interiors and special events.

    Services
    • Design consultancy & Artistic direction
    • bespoke manufacture
    Service areas
    • Commercial and domestic interiors.
    • Retail and Trade
    • Lighting
    • art
    • Banbridge
    Company awards
    Client list includes: Bergdorf Goodman (USA), Peugeot France, Peugeot Germany, Crafts Council Ireland, Velcro Ltd UK, Hallworth LA , Ghislaine Viñas Inetrrios USA 
    Address
    36 Kenlis Street
    BT32 3LL Banbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7894449349 www.racheloneill.com
      Add SEO element