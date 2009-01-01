Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oceans Outdoor Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Banbury
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Oceans Outdoor Furniture
    Oceans Outdoor Furniture
    Oceans Outdoor Furniture
    Click to complete

    At Oceans Outdoor Furniture we retail our own ranges of stylish PE Rattan Garden Furniture sets for the home and hospitality industry. We have a solid reputation for customer service, quality and design, with all of our furniture being designed in house and manufactured at our factories in the Far East and have been trading since 2009.

    We design and manufacture all our own ranges of garden furniture and ship over 800 containers to the UK every year. In addition, we quality check our products at every stage of the manufacturing process and are compliant with all the relevant BSI quality standards. We have invested heavily in our own transport and as a consequence, run our own fleet of 18 delivery vehicles with a team of 40 drivers and porters, giving us total control and reliability on our nationwide delivery service.

    Services
    Retail and Wholesale of Quality PE Rattan Garden Furniture
    Service areas
    All across the UK and BANBURY
    Address
    Unit 2 Appletree Trading Estate
    OX17 1LL Banbury
    United Kingdom
    oceansrattanfurniture.com
      Add SEO element