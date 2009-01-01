At Oceans Outdoor Furniture we retail our own ranges of stylish PE Rattan Garden Furniture sets for the home and hospitality industry. We have a solid reputation for customer service, quality and design, with all of our furniture being designed in house and manufactured at our factories in the Far East and have been trading since 2009.

We design and manufacture all our own ranges of garden furniture and ship over 800 containers to the UK every year. In addition, we quality check our products at every stage of the manufacturing process and are compliant with all the relevant BSI quality standards. We have invested heavily in our own transport and as a consequence, run our own fleet of 18 delivery vehicles with a team of 40 drivers and porters, giving us total control and reliability on our nationwide delivery service.