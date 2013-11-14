jb-ld is an independent lighting design consultancy. With over 30 years of project experience, I value my freedom to specify whichever product I feel is appropriate to the project and enjoy the client interaction in moving towards a successful lighting design.
I do not employ a studio of designers. All of the work that you see is my own. This is important to me.
- Services
- Lighting Design Consultancy
- Service areas
- SHERBORNE
- Company awards
- Commendations from Lighting Design Awards
- Address
-
2, East Mill Court, East Mill Lane
DT9 3DP Sherborne
United Kingdom
+44-1935812447 jb-ld.co.uk