Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
it&#39;s a light
Lighting Designers in Kidderminster Worcestershire
Overview 10Projects (10) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lighting commission for Bathams Brewery, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style clinics
    Lighting commission for Bathams Brewery, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style clinics
    Lighting commission for Bathams Brewery, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style clinics
    +8
    Lighting commission for Bathams Brewery
    'Stargazer' Table lamp, it's a light it's a light Industrial style living room
    'Stargazer' Table lamp, it's a light it's a light Industrial style living room
    'Stargazer' Table lamp, it's a light it's a light Industrial style living room
    +7
    'Stargazer' Table lamp
    'THE EMPIRE BED WARMER' TABLE LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style bedroom
    'THE EMPIRE BED WARMER' TABLE LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style living room
    'THE EMPIRE BED WARMER' TABLE LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style dining room
    +2
    'THE EMPIRE BED WARMER' TABLE LAMP
    'THE SALONAIRE' FLOOR LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style dressing room
    'THE SALONAIRE' FLOOR LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style bedroom
    'THE SALONAIRE' FLOOR LAMP, it's a light it's a light Eclectic style living room
    +2
    'THE SALONAIRE' FLOOR LAMP
    THE 'CD-LIGHT' TABLE LAMP - A LITTLE LIGHT MUSIC., it's a light it's a light Eclectic style media room
    THE 'CD-LIGHT' TABLE LAMP - A LITTLE LIGHT MUSIC., it's a light it's a light Eclectic style living room
    THE 'CD-LIGHT' TABLE LAMP - A LITTLE LIGHT MUSIC., it's a light it's a light Eclectic style study/office
    +1
    THE 'CD-LIGHT' TABLE LAMP - A LITTLE LIGHT MUSIC.
    'GET AHEAD GET A HAT' TABLE LAMP/DESK LIGHT , it's a light it's a light Eclectic style living room Yellow
    'GET AHEAD GET A HAT' TABLE LAMP/DESK LIGHT , it's a light it's a light Eclectic style study/office
    'GET AHEAD GET A HAT' TABLE LAMP/DESK LIGHT , it's a light it's a light Eclectic style study/office White
    +2
    'GET AHEAD GET A HAT' TABLE LAMP/DESK LIGHT
    Show all 10 projects

    IT’S A LIGHT An independent designer-maker of funky unusual lighting for homes, offices, studios, palaces, castles and fortresses. Designer Michael Grassi works by searching out interesting manufactured objects and transforming them into amazing lights which become objects of desire. He never knows what he is going to make next and each light is inspired when he spots something intriguing.

    Visit www.itsalight.co.uk

    Services
    Lighting designer and maker
    Service areas
    • UK and Europe
    • Kidderminster
    • Kidderminster Worcestershire
    Address
    14 Sutton Park Road
    DY11 6LD Kidderminster Worcestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1562515212 www.itsalight.co.uk
      Add SEO element