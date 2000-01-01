Your browser is out-of-date.

kidsfabrics ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Carmarthenshire
    • Kidsfabrics, which has been an online business since 2000, brings you a collection of competitively priced fabrics for children's curtains, blinds, beanbags and cushions. Some of our fabrics are also suitable for duvet, pillowcases, throws and cot covers. Kidsfabrics also sells wallpapers to coordinate with fabrics.

    Services
    made to measure furnishings for children's rooms
    Service areas
    UK & Global and Carmarthenshire
    Address
    25 Llandeilo Road, Brynaman, Ammanford
    SA18 1BA Carmarthenshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1269825796 www.kidsfabrics.co.uk
