Sunil Patil and Associates
Architects in Pune
Reviews (8)
    • Fratelli winery, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Fratelli winery, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Fratelli winery, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Fratelli winery
    Kojagiri anil Dhawale Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Kojagiri anil Dhawale Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern garden
    Kojagiri anil Dhawale Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern living room
    Kojagiri anil Dhawale Residence
    Sanjay Wanjare Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Sanjay Wanjare Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Sanjay Wanjare Residence
    Yatin Shah Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern houses
    Yatin Shah Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern living room
    Yatin Shah Residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern style bedroom
    Yatin Shah Residence
    Swaragya Harshad nimbalkar residence, Sunil Patil and Associates Sunil Patil and Associates Modern kitchen
    Swaragya Harshad nimbalkar residence

    SPA is dedicated to environment friendly sustainable architecture and to bring client's dreams and aspirations into reality. Since the inception of the firm in the year 1994 SPA has developed into one of the innovative and respected firm. SPA has completed more than 275 projects ranging from individual houses to large townships, from small shops to huge commercial complex & corporate offices.

    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Office No. 6, First Floor, Gold Field Plaza, Sasoon Road, Pune.
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-2030282006 www.architectsunilpatil.com
    Legal disclosure

    Publications:

    BOOKS

    2010 : 50 Beautiful houses in India- Vol 1 Published internationally by White Flag

    2011 : 91 Residences by Incite Publications

    2012 : 50 Beautiful houses in India- Vol 2 Published internationally by White Flag

    2012 - July : Vernacular Traditions Contemporary Architecture by TERI publications

    MAGAZINES

    2003: Architecture + Design-“A Rustic Appeal” an article featured.

    2003: Inside Outside-“ Back to Earth “ an article of two of the projects.

    2004: Inside Outside- “Step into the courtyard” an article and a project featured.

    2004: Inside Outside -“project featured on Bathroom specials”

    2009: Inside Outside -Interview and projects featured on Green Architecture

    2009: Society Interiors -“Natural Bonding” article on a project -a pent house

    2009: Society Interiors -“differently inclined “projects featured

    2009: A+I ( Pakistani Magazine ) – Wonder Wall

    2009: Home Review - “The wall and the white’s “article & a project featured

    2010: Construction and Architecture- India’s Top Architects 

    2010: Architecture Update-My best green project

    2010: “Home Trends”-Uninhibited Calm 

    2010: Society Interiors-Interview- Know your architect

    2010: Home Review -Bathroom Special

    2011: Architecture Update -covered a residence from Kolhapur

    2011: Good Homes-BBC’s magazine:Fantasy Island 

    2011: Good Homes-BBC’s magazine the good life 

    2011: Interiors and Decor- kitchens that express

    2011: Inside Outside: Simple and Soothing

    2011: Home Trends-Why Sunil Patil Value trends?

    2011: Home review- Cozy in the city

    2011:The Journal of Indian Institute of Architects

    2011: Society Interiors: Stone Raphsody 

    2011:Home Review- twin treasures

    2011: Home trends- kitchen special- malleable places

    2011: Elle décor Suppliment- decorating your bedroom

    2011: Better interiors: Perfect 10 

    2011: Better Interiors: Architecturally Artistic- A Residence

    2012: Society interors

    2012: CW Interiors 

    2012: Insite

    2012: Architecture + Design -cased with aluminium

    2013: Home Trends

    Reviews

    Vishal Shinde
    Thoughtful & very much relaxing Architecture design
    about 2 months ago
    vishal gaikwad
    Nice place
    5 months ago
    SHREYASH SONI
    Best Architect in Pune
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
