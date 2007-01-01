ello, and a very warm welcome to David Fox Design. Designer David Fox has won 17 international awards from Red Dot, Good Design Award to FX product designer of the Year in 2009. His timeless simplistic approach to design, has been welcomed by the A&D community for over a decade, and has led to successful collaborations with Tonon, Teknion, Boss Design, Bert Plantagie, Ahrend, Techo, Naugtone, Koleksion, Camira, Connection, Berenn, Jori, Vado to name but a few.