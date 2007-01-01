Your browser is out-of-date.

David Fox Design Ltd
Designers in Leeds
Projects

    • C-Anenome Stool and Table, David Fox Design Ltd David Fox Design Ltd Office spaces & stores
    C-Anenome Stool and Table
    +3
    Bloom Chair and Tables
    Zuk. Lounge Chair

    ello, and a very warm welcome to David Fox Design. Designer David Fox has won 17 international awards from Red Dot, Good Design Award to FX product designer of the Year in 2009. His timeless simplistic approach to design, has been welcomed by the A&D community for over a decade, and has led to successful collaborations with Tonon, Teknion, Boss Design, Bert Plantagie, Ahrend, Techo, Naugtone, Koleksion, Camira, Connection, Berenn, Jori, Vado to name but a few.

    Services
    Industrial / Furniture and Product Design
    Service areas
    Leeds
    Company awards
    • 2015 Design and Design international Award
    • 2014 Mixology North Designer of the Year.
    • 2014 Design Turkey Good Design award
    • 2013 Design and Design International Award
    • 2012 Design Guild Mark
    • 2011 Good Design Award Chicago
    • 2011 Design Guild Mark
    • 2011 Red Dot Product Design Award
    • 2011 Interior Innovation Award Germany
    • 2010 Design and Design International award for Product design  
    • 2010 Gold award guest seating Office Exhibition Dubai
    • 2009 FX Internaional awards Product designer of the year
    • 2009 & 07 Mixology North Designer of the year
    • 2009 Best of Neocon Chicago Editors choice award
    • 2008 IIdex bronze award Neocon Canada
    • 2007 FX design prima awards
    • Show all 16 awards
    Address
    27 East View
    LS19 7AD Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132502800 www.davidfoxdesign.co.uk
