Henley McKay Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Worcester
    Grand Designs LIVE 2013 Celebrity Show Demo Kitchen
    Cream shaker with black granite worktops
    White Gloss Kitchen with Yellow Glass Splashback
    Grigio Natura Quartz and Cream Gloss kitchen

    Beautiful, quality fitted kitchens ... professionally designed planned and installed.

    I guess what you want to know is, what makes Henley McKay Kitchens different from every other kitchen company? 

    They’re not big, but they are clever. Dedicated to personal attention and  individual style, they have a talent for cleverly combining design, functionality  and price – which I guess, is what every prospective kitchen buyer wants.  As ‘an independent’ they are not tied to certain kitchen ranges. It’s all about  CHOICE, your choice, to be precise and that means the focus of their business is  not about what they have to offer, but rather it’s about YOU, the client.  

    Set in the historic city of Worcester, the Henley McKay kitchen showroom has  2 floors of beautiful displays - why not drop in for some great ideas? 

    Services
    • Beautiful Kitchens designed
    • planned and installed. We also offer bedrooms & bathooms.
    Service areas
    30 mile radius of Worcester
    Company awards
    Registered Retailer and Installer with iKBBI
    Address
    55 Britannia Square
    WR1 3HP Worcester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1905612287 www.henleymckaykitchens.co.uk
