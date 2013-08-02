Beautiful, quality fitted kitchens ... professionally designed planned and installed.

I guess what you want to know is, what makes Henley McKay Kitchens different from every other kitchen company?

They’re not big, but they are clever. Dedicated to personal attention and individual style, they have a talent for cleverly combining design, functionality and price – which I guess, is what every prospective kitchen buyer wants. As ‘an independent’ they are not tied to certain kitchen ranges. It’s all about CHOICE, your choice, to be precise and that means the focus of their business is not about what they have to offer, but rather it’s about YOU, the client.

Set in the historic city of Worcester, the Henley McKay kitchen showroom has 2 floors of beautiful displays - why not drop in for some great ideas?