I am Jon Mitchell a furniture designer and maker from Leeds specialising in solid and veneered wood furniture.

A philosophy that is ever evolving this allows for a creative approach to design, celebrating joinery techniques and the natural beauty of wood, with it been the focal point of any design.

The Jam Jar is placed into every piece to show my own pride and dedication that has gone into your piece of furniture. It also reminds us to the find extraordinary in the ordinary.