Jon Mitchell Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Leeds
    I am Jon Mitchell a furniture designer and maker from Leeds specialising in solid and veneered wood furniture.

    A philosophy that is ever evolving this allows for a creative approach to design, celebrating joinery techniques and the natural beauty of wood, with it been the focal point of any design.  

    The Jam Jar is placed into every piece to show my own pride and dedication that has gone into your piece of furniture. It also reminds us to the find extraordinary in the ordinary.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    • designer furniture
    • Furniture custom made
    • Leeds
    Address
    ls2 7da Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7792505069 www.jonmitchellfurniture.co.uk
