We are a creative glass studio, determined to make.

Michael Ruh Studio is a combined partnership of creativity and determination between designer/glassmakers Michael Ruh and Natascha Wahl. Foremost we are makers. We make handmade glass, tableware, vases and lighting of exquisite beauty of our own design. We speak the unequivocal language of colour, texture and light; this is the language of glass for us. We listen, look, then make.