Michael Ruh Studio
Glass Manufacturers in London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Large Esparto Pendant, Michael Ruh Studio Michael Ruh Studio Interior landscaping Glass Grey
    Large Esparto Pendant
    Medium and Extra Large Tapered String Vase, Michael Ruh Studio Michael Ruh Studio Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass
    Medium and Extra Large Tapered String Vase
    Grouping of Hive and Keeping Jars, Michael Ruh Studio Michael Ruh Studio Interior landscaping Glass Transparent
    Grouping of Hive and Keeping Jars

    We are a creative glass studio, determined to make.

    Michael Ruh Studio is a combined partnership of creativity and determination between designer/glassmakers Michael Ruh and Natascha Wahl. Foremost we are makers. We make handmade glass, tableware, vases and lighting of exquisite beauty of our own design. We speak the unequivocal language of colour, texture and light; this is the language of glass for us.  We listen, look, then make.

    Services
    • Design
    • Bespoke Projects
    • Project realisation
    • Lighting
    • tableware
    Service areas
    World Wide and London
    Address
    6 Parade Mews
    SE27 9AX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086712000 michaelruh.com

