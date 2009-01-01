Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jo Cope
Furniture & Accessories in Leicester, UK
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hooks, Jo Cope Jo Cope Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    Hooks, Jo Cope Jo Cope Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    Hooks, Jo Cope Jo Cope Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    +4
    Hooks

    Jo Cope is a concept designer, who has been working at the intersection of
    fine art, fashion, design and craft for over 10 years. She has produced objects that range from manufactured fashion accessories to conceptual garments and has exhibited from Top shop to London’s Savile Row. 

    Cope has created accessories and design products for concept boutiques, design stores and art galleries and has exhibited at many major design shows. She has undertaken a number of art based commissions including an 'aerodynamic dress' for F1 Silverstone.

    Her background in fashion and interest in the body lead her to create a unique range of functional body inspired products for holding and carrying things in the home as an inspired offshoot from her boundary pushing creative practice.

    Services
    • Hooks for retail
    • home and commercial spaces: Inspired range of carrying and holding hooks.
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • Leicester
    • UK
    Company awards
    • Products showcased and recognised for their forward thinking functions and aesthetics in
    • Grand designs 'Samsungs House of the Future'
    Address
    LE183SP Leicester, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7870115257 Jocope.com
    Legal disclosure

    Products 

    'Hold My Trainer' 

    Double handed wall storage hook for holding trainers and
    shoes. Can be installed from a singular piece for your favourite pair up to a large scale installation.

    'Hand Hook'

    Operating just like a hand this hook holds and carries brilliantly,
    a Strong visual object and a functional hook in for multiple situations.

    'Storage Arms'

    Mimicking the function of the arm, a visual art piece and an
    aid for holding multiple bags

      Add SEO element