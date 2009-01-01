Jo Cope is a concept designer, who has been working at the intersection of

fine art, fashion, design and craft for over 10 years. She has produced objects that range from manufactured fashion accessories to conceptual garments and has exhibited from Top shop to London’s Savile Row.

Cope has created accessories and design products for concept boutiques, design stores and art galleries and has exhibited at many major design shows. She has undertaken a number of art based commissions including an 'aerodynamic dress' for F1 Silverstone.

Her background in fashion and interest in the body lead her to create a unique range of functional body inspired products for holding and carrying things in the home as an inspired offshoot from her boundary pushing creative practice.