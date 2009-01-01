Jo Cope is a concept designer, who has been working at the intersection of
fine art, fashion, design and craft for over 10 years. She has produced objects that range from manufactured fashion accessories to conceptual garments and has exhibited from Top shop to London’s Savile Row.
Cope has created accessories and design products for concept boutiques, design stores and art galleries and has exhibited at many major design shows. She has undertaken a number of art based commissions including an 'aerodynamic dress' for F1 Silverstone.
Her background in fashion and interest in the body lead her to create a unique range of functional body inspired products for holding and carrying things in the home as an inspired offshoot from her boundary pushing creative practice.
- Services
- Hooks for retail
- home and commercial spaces: Inspired range of carrying and holding hooks.
- Service areas
- Interior Design Products
- Leicester
- UK
- Company awards
- Products showcased and recognised for their forward thinking functions and aesthetics in
- Grand designs 'Samsungs House of the Future'
- Address
-
LE183SP Leicester, UK
United Kingdom
+44-7870115257 Jocope.com
Products
'Hold My Trainer'
Double handed wall storage hook for holding trainers and
shoes. Can be installed from a singular piece for your favourite pair up to a large scale installation.
'Hand Hook'
Operating just like a hand this hook holds and carries brilliantly,
a Strong visual object and a functional hook in for multiple situations.
'Storage Arms'
Mimicking the function of the arm, a visual art piece and an
aid for holding multiple bags