The studio deals

with dry construction systems and high energy efficiency.

The dry construction system is the most innovative and profitable that exists today in construction, cutting-edge technology to date used for public buildings or shopping centers,.

It is defined that way, because are minimized traditional processing "wet" in lime and cement. The houses are built without using any single brick that will help to improve the site work by reducing the time and cost of execution of the works.

Sustainable projects for residences only, with a contemporary language.