Philosophy

‘Women’ and ‘love’ are the inspirations behind Nottingham (UK) based Industrial & Product Designer Nikos Forozis. Nikos' primary focus is to create a range of premium quality products that evoke an emotional response – a mixing of industrial aesthetic feel with a minimal language that is inspired by women and love.

Nikos combines his BA Honours in Industrial Design with a broad experience in the Furniture and Product Design arena to interpret the needs of his clients, injecting high quality designs with character and personality to create premium products for the furniture and interior design market.

Bespoke service/Private commissions

Nikos Forozis offers a bespoke service that allows him to tailor his work to individual briefs, ensuring designs that are unique for each commission. He can work with diverse range of materials and processes, and is therefore able to produce & manufacture customised products (furniture / lighting / home and tableware) with variations in size, material and finish.

Please contact us for more details.