Rag and Bone Workshop
Artists & Artisans in Glasgow
Projects

    The Red Blue Green Yellow and Black Chair
    Weave Sat Together

    Martin Campbell is a Glasgow-based designer maker. He grew up on the Hebridean island of Beinn nam Fadhla (Benbecula) among a community for which pragmatic resourcefulness and co-operation was everyday. These early experiences have strongly shaped his interests in creativity and making. After graduating from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2011 he established ‘The Rag and Bone Workshop’ which initiates creative collaborations, community based skill-sharing and provides a platform for his own design work to be showcased.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Interior Design
    • Creative community workshops and skill sharing
    Service areas
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior Design Products
    • Interior Design
    • artist
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Glasgow
    Address
    Flat 0/3 239 Langlands Road
    G51 3QB Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7796025377 www.ragandboneworkshop.co.uk
