Martin Campbell is a Glasgow-based designer maker. He grew up on the Hebridean island of Beinn nam Fadhla (Benbecula) among a community for which pragmatic resourcefulness and co-operation was everyday. These early experiences have strongly shaped his interests in creativity and making. After graduating from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2011 he established ‘The Rag and Bone Workshop’ which initiates creative collaborations, community based skill-sharing and provides a platform for his own design work to be showcased.