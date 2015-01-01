Your browser is out-of-date.

Mustard Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Taper House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Terrace house Black
    Taper House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Modern kitchen
    Taper House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Modern dining room
    Taper House
    The Curated Home, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Eclectic style dining room
    The Curated Home, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Eclectic style dining room
    The Curated Home, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Eclectic style dining room
    The Curated Home
    Mrs Custard's House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Terrace house Bricks Black
    Mrs Custard's House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Modern dining room
    Mrs Custard's House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Modern kitchen Marble
    Mrs Custard's House
    Block House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style dining room
    Block House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style dining room
    Block House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
    Block House
    Raw House , Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style dining room
    Raw House , Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
    Raw House , Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
    Raw House

    We create beautiful, well crafted, award winning homes you'll want to inhabit and enjoy. Our conversation with you shapes the home we create together.

    Services
    Full Architectural Service; Planning & Building Control
    Service areas
    London and & all across the UK
    Company awards
    • GARDEN Gallery, Science Museum: Architect's Journal Small Projects Awards 2015, Shortlisted
    • RAW House: New London Architecture Don't Move, Improve 2014 Awards, Third Place
    • BLOCK House: New London Architecture Don't Move, Improve 2014 Awards, Shortlisted
    • NOOK House: New London Architecture Don't Move, Improve 2015 Awards, Long listed
    • NESTLE Studio: New London Architecture Don't Move, Improve 2015 Awards, Long listed
    Address
    Studio 2.1, V22 studios, 5 Crown Close
    E3 2JH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085338162 www.mustardarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Richard Sherwell
    I have never felt the need to review an organisation in this way but the experience we had with Mustard leads me to do so. I would strongly recommend that you reach out to me via LinkedIn before engaging with this firm, so I can share with you our own experience of working with Mustard, and you can then decide the best path forward for you.
    4 months ago
    Israel Mendoza-Tellez #The Swallow
    almost 3 years ago
