After setting up business in 2002, Kathleen has built up an impressive and extensive range of beautiful lighting and tabletop products. The products have been featured in many publications and have recieved various awards.

Kathleen’s lighting has been used on many exciting projects: The new Asos Headquarters, The Heron Tower Café, Whistles, Pizza Express, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Jack Wills, Canterbury University and The Radisson Group of Hotels amongst others. All Kathleen’s products are available here on this website. They are also sold in major stores such as Libertys, Fortnum and Mason, Heals and Le Bon Marche.

Kathleen has a 1st class honours degree from Central St Martins and an MA from the Royal College of Art.