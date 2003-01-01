Established in 2003 by Georgina Cardew & Phillip Austin, Fleetwood Fox combines the modern desire for sophisticated floor coverings with traditional manufacturing and heritage. The end result is beautifully designed, hardwearing rugs, runners and carpets.

Once our 100% wool yarn arrives from Yorkshire, the entire process takes place at our workshop in rural Somerset; from design room to loom. We are exceptionally proud of the workmanship that goes into our carpets; all are woven on our own looms, hand checked and finished by our team of skilled craftspeople to ensure the highest quality from start to finish.