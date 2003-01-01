Your browser is out-of-date.

Fleetwood Fox Ltd
Flooring in Wellington
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Established in 2003 by Georgina Cardew & Phillip Austin, Fleetwood Fox combines the modern desire for sophisticated floor coverings with traditional manufacturing and heritage. The end result is beautifully designed, hardwearing rugs, runners and carpets.

    Once our 100% wool yarn arrives from Yorkshire, the entire process takes place at our workshop in rural Somerset; from design room to loom. We are exceptionally proud of the workmanship that goes into our carpets; all are woven on our own looms, hand checked and finished by our team of skilled craftspeople to ensure the highest quality from start to finish.

    Services
    Carpet, Stair runners, and rugs
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Company awards
    Best Carpet For The Period Home—International Wool Carpet & Rug Awards 2016
    Address
    TA21 8ST Wellington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1823667337 www.fleetwoodfox.com
