Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jo Gibbs
Restoration & Renovation in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Projects, Jo Gibbs Jo Gibbs HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Projects, Jo Gibbs Jo Gibbs KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Projects, Jo Gibbs Jo Gibbs KitchenBench tops
    +22
    Projects

    London born Jo Gibbs’ transforms the abandoned to the sublime by etching lace patterns on to various different objects.

    Her background in textile design shines through in her work, which tackles her concerns about the lack of sustainability in the creation of new items.

    She explores the changing fortunes of lace as currency and its ability to express social standing by using ‘upcycling’ as a method in her work and by creating a brand new method called ‘Netching’, a method of transferring lace patterns onto the surfaces of overlooked items. In this way, she breathes new life into objects in a completely sustainable way.

    This process is the culmination with her fascination with etching and masking using alternative media

    Her work is aimed at people who want one-off unique items.

    Services
    Art work surface design Interior design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW90HY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7828279302 www.jogibbslondon.com
      Add SEO element