London born Jo Gibbs’ transforms the abandoned to the sublime by etching lace patterns on to various different objects.

Her background in textile design shines through in her work, which tackles her concerns about the lack of sustainability in the creation of new items.

She explores the changing fortunes of lace as currency and its ability to express social standing by using ‘upcycling’ as a method in her work and by creating a brand new method called ‘Netching’, a method of transferring lace patterns onto the surfaces of overlooked items. In this way, she breathes new life into objects in a completely sustainable way.

This process is the culmination with her fascination with etching and masking using alternative media

Her work is aimed at people who want one-off unique items.