Designers in Nottingham, UK
Reviews (0)
    Jugs
    Plates
    mugs

    Carly is a designer passionate about British manufacture, its heritage and all things ceramic. She creates surface pattern designs for home ware, drawing on the latest trends as well as a vast archive of British design. Her award-winning plates, mugs and jugs are made from creamware and manufactured using traditional underglaze printing techniques in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. The designs evoke a mid-twentieth-century feel with a modern twist. Inspired by great British surface pattern designs of the 1950s and 1960s, her hand-drawn signature floral and bird motifs create a distinctive look and establish coherence across the range. At the same time, a limited colour palette introduces a contemporary feel to these pieces, making them compatible with modern interiors. Described as the collectables of tomorrow Carly’s creamware is designed to be decorative and functional; desirable and durable.

    Service areas
    Nottingham and Nottingham, UK
    Company awards
    Deco Home Award
    Address
    NG5 Nottingham, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7814000631 www.carlydodsley.com/Home.html
      Add SEO element